Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can

Xiaomi 11T Pro (256GB): Now £161 OFF on Amazon UK

Powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has a lot of firepower at its disposal. Although the chipset isn't Qualcomm's latest and greatest, it still offers great performance and can run demanding tasks and games. However, we must also note that its main downside is that it heats up quickly when under heavy load, and every phone with a Snapdragon 888 inside is plagued by this issue.Since cameras are also important, we should mention that the Xiaomi 11T Pro has a big 108MP main camera on board, which takes incredible photos and can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera that can shoot videos in up to 1080p at 60fps.Additionally, the phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, and it packs a big 5000mAh battery that should be able to get you through the day without recharging. On top of all that, there is a whopping 120W fast charging on board, which can fill the battery in just 17 minutes, which is just mental. Oh, oh, and you are getting a charger inside the box as well.As you can see, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is just a bargain, with its only minus being the heating issue of the Snapdragon 888 inside. If you can live with that and don't plan to use the phone at its full capabilities every day, the Xiaomi 11T Pro definitely deserves the money spent, which, thanks to Amazon, will be a lot less than usual. So, if you are interested, tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a Xiaomi 11T Pro at a discounted price now.