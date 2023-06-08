Looking for a phone on a budget; save £300 and get the high-end Xiaomi 11T Pro at a budget-friendly price from Amazon UK
As we all know, high-end smartphones with tremendous horsepower that also take gorgeous photos, have good battery life and fast charging come with hefty price tags. But because of the cost of living crisis in the UK, you probably aren't burning with desire to shell out a ton of money for just a fancy smartphone.
At the moment, Amazon UK has a killer deal on the 256GB version of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, offering the amazing smartphone at a whopping 46% discount. And such a discount on the Xiaomi 11T Pro means you will save £300 on this nice smartphone if you capitalize on this deal now while you can.
With a Snapdragon 888 under the hood, which was Qualcomm's best mobile chipset in 2021 and still packs a lot of firepower to this day, and 8GB of RAM, the Xiaomi 11T Pro should be more than capable of running heavy apps and the latest mobile games on the market. And it's just a real steal at this price point.
In addition to its performance, the Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a 16MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos in up to 1080p at 60fps, and a huge 108MP main camera, which can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps. And we will tell you this: that big 108MP gun is not just for show. The Xiaomi 11T Pro takes stunning photos, so you will be able to capture those important memories and your cat's funny poses in high quality.
Of course, a nice phone should also feature a good display, and the Xiaomi 11T Pro has you covered on that front as well. It's equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, it supports HDR10+ for more vibrant and dynamic colors.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 5000mAh battery that should last you all day. But in case you need to top it up, the phone comes with just mental 120W fast charging support, which is crazy fast. According to Xiaomi, this 120W charging can fully charge the Xiaomi 11T Pro's battery in just 17 minutes. And it gets even better; you get a charger that supports these crazy speeds straight out of the box with your Xiaomi 11T Pro.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro is indeed a truly amazing device that has great performance, great cameras, and crazy fast charging. And at this price point, there is no place for debating; you just tap on the button in this article and buy a Xiaomi 11T Pro.
