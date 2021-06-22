Cult strategy game XCOM 2 finally launches on Android in July

One of the most iconic franchises in the gaming industry, XCOM made its debut on mobile a long time ago. The newest entry in the series, XCOM 2 was launched on iOS late last year, but Android players will finally be able to play the game too starting next month.
The fine folks at Feral Interactive have just revealed that XCOM 2 Collection is set for release on Android devices on July 13. Now, this isn't a free-to-play game, so fans of the series will have to come up with $25 / €28 to get it.
On the bright side, the entire collection includes the full XCOM 2: War of the Chosen experience and its four DLC packs: Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, Anarchy's Children, and Resistance Warrior Pack.
XCOM 2 Collection requires Android 9 or later and at least 8.5GB of free space to install the game and all its contents, although developers recommend having at least 17GB of free space to avoid any issues. Feral Interactive also put up a list of supported devices, but other phones and tablets with similar specs will likely be able to run XCOM 2 Collection fairly well.
Without further ado, here are the devices that have been confirmed to support the game: ASUS ROG Phone II, Google Pixel 3 / 3XL/4/4XL, HTC U12+, OnePlus 6T/7/8/8T, Samsung Galaxy S9/S10/S10+/S10e/S20/S21, Samsung Galaxy Note9/Note10/Note10+/ Note20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6/S7, Sony Xperia 1/XZ2 Compact, Vivo NEX S, Xiaomi Mi 9, and Xiaomi Pocophone F1.