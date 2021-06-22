$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Games

Cult strategy game XCOM 2 finally launches on Android in July

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 22, 2021, 9:32 PM
0
Cult strategy game XCOM 2 finally launches on Android in July
One of the most iconic franchises in the gaming industry, XCOM made its debut on mobile a long time ago. The newest entry in the series, XCOM 2 was launched on iOS late last year, but Android players will finally be able to play the game too starting next month.

The fine folks at Feral Interactive have just revealed that XCOM 2 Collection is set for release on Android devices on July 13. Now, this isn't a free-to-play game, so fans of the series will have to come up with $25 / €28 to get it.

On the bright side, the entire collection includes the full XCOM 2: War of the Chosen experience and its four DLC packs: Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, Anarchy's Children, and Resistance Warrior Pack.



XCOM 2 Collection requires Android 9 or later and at least 8.5GB of free space to install the game and all its contents, although developers recommend having at least 17GB of free space to avoid any issues. Feral Interactive also put up a list of supported devices, but other phones and tablets with similar specs will likely be able to run XCOM 2 Collection fairly well.

Without further ado, here are the devices that have been confirmed to support the game: ASUS ROG Phone II, Google Pixel 3 / 3XL/4/4XL, HTC U12+, OnePlus 6T/7/8/8T, Samsung Galaxy S9/S10/S10+/S10e/S20/S21, Samsung Galaxy Note9/Note10/Note10+/ Note20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6/S7, Sony Xperia 1/XZ2 Compact, Vivo NEX S, Xiaomi Mi 9, and Xiaomi Pocophone F1.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$351 off (28%)
$899
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery
Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android
Samsung fixes Galaxy S21 series camera lag issues, update rolling out now in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung fixes Galaxy S21 series camera lag issues, update rolling out now in the US
Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite
Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless