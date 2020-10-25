Get the brand new iPhone 12 Pro 5G 512GB for $1300

iOS Games

XCOM 2 Collection for iPhone and iPad goes on pre-order

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 25, 2020, 10:36 PM
XCOM 2 Collection for iPhone and iPad goes on pre-order
One of the best turn-based strategy series of all-time, XCOM is getting another release on iOS courtesy to Feral Interactive. The same studio that brought many other popular franchises to smaller displays, including Rome: Total War and GRID Autosport, announced XCOM 2 Collection is coming to iPhone and iPad next month.

Specifically designed for play on the move and featuring carefully tailored touchscreen controls, XCOM 2 Collection for iOS will be released on November 5. Until then, fans of the series can order the XCOM 2 Collection via the App Store for $25 / €28 / £24.

It's important to mention that the XCOM 2 Collection contains XCOM 2 – War of the Chosen and four DLC packs: Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, Anarchy's Children, and Resistance Warrior Pack.

Those considering the XCOM 2 Collection should know that the game is supported on the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and any iPhone released since the iPhone X. As far as the iPad compatibility goes, XCOM 2 Collection supports all iPad Pros released since 2017, along with all other iPads since 2019.

