XCOM 2 Collection for iPhone and iPad goes on pre-order

One of the best turn-based strategy series of all-time, XCOM is getting another release on iOS courtesy to Feral Interactive. The same studio that brought many other popular franchises to smaller displays, including Rome: Total War and GRID Autosport, announced XCOM 2 Collection is coming to iPhone and iPad next month.
Specifically designed for play on the move and featuring carefully tailored touchscreen controls, XCOM 2 Collection for iOS will be released on November 5. Until then, fans of the series can order the XCOM 2 Collection via the App Store
for $25 / €28 / £24.
It's important to mention that the XCOM 2 Collection contains XCOM 2 – War of the Chosen and four DLC packs: Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, Anarchy's Children, and Resistance Warrior Pack.
Those considering the XCOM 2 Collection should know that the game is supported on the iPhone 7 Plus
, iPhone 8 Plus
, and any iPhone released since the iPhone X
. As far as the iPad compatibility goes, XCOM 2 Collection supports all iPad Pros released since 2017, along with all other iPads since 2019.
