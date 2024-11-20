xAI now valued at more than what Musk paid for Twitter

now called X

An investor call for xAI revealed that Musk plans to purchase an additional 100,000 chips from Nvidia for further training of the startup’s AI models. He has also said that xAI will unveil the third version of Grok in December and promised that it will be the “world’s most powerful AI”.Estimates put X at a valuation of only $9.6 billion nowadays which is an almost unbelievable decrease from what Musk paid for it. How much of this is true is a bit questionable. It’s no secret that there has been an exodus of users to alternatives like Threads and Bluesky but there’s also been a return of key figures and advertisers to the platform.How well X is performing doesn’t really matter, though. Musk’s net worth is untouchable and this recent evaluation of xAI only further shows the extreme monetary levels these platforms operate on.If X does shut down in the future it wouldn’t just be because of Musk’s acquisition: Twitter barely ever turned a profit throughout its lifetime.