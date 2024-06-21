X to put live streaming behind a paywall

Image credit — PhoneArena

X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, has announced that it will soon restrict live streaming to its premium subscribers. This move makes X the first major social platform to charge for this feature, which remains free on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.The company stated that "starting soon, only Premium subscribers will be able to livestream (create live video streams) on X. This includes going live from an encoder with X integration," suggesting that the change will also affect X's game streaming capabilities.