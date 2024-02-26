Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

X rolls out new search filters, starting with premium subscribers on iOS

If you're an X premium user, get ready for a treat, as the social media platform is rolling out another update to make the experience on the app more convenient.

As shared by X designer Andrea Conway (via The Verge), X is introducing new search filters, with premium iOS users getting the feature first. This feature allows users to sort through posts based on criteria like date, language, location, post activity, and more.


The new search filters will enhance the convenience of searching on the platform. However, similar to many recent updates and new features, it will be exclusive to paying users, at least for the time being. What do I mean? Well, just recently, X started rolling out audio and video calls to all its users, despite the feature being released only for premium users at the beginning.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has been working towards transforming the platform into an "everything app" akin to the Chinese app WeChat. WeChat serves as an instant messaging, social media, and mobile payment platform. The former Twitter is progressing in this direction, having recently obtained its 15th money-transmitter license, which sets the stage for the introduction of new payment features.

And to compete better with video streaming services, there's a new feature in the works on X that lets you pick up where you left off in videos, kind of like what you get with YouTube Premium.

X's CEO claims the app boasts 500 million monthly active users. However, third-party data analytics firms like Statista estimate a lower figure, around 368 million monthly active users. Since X went private after Elon Musk's acquisition, it's no longer obligated to publicly disclose user data, making it challenging to independently verify the numbers.

