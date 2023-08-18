X is working on an ID verification process to combat impersonators





This was first spotted by X user and app researcher Nima Owji, who shared a screenshot of the new verification. The screenshot shows us that Twitter will require users to upload a copy of their government-issued ID alongside a selfie.





#X keeps working on the ID verification. You should upload a photo of your ID and take a live selfie. https://t.co/3bdGgzlnZhpic.twitter.com/F4ssglakHR — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) August 16, 2023



Owji had first spotted hints of X working on this feature on none other than Elon Musk's own X profile, where it said that "this account is ID verified," with a an additional section having the rather quirky detail stating that it has been "verified since 3000 BCE." Very much in billionaire's sense of humor.





Engadget The new screenshot also reveals that this process should take around 5 minutes to complete. It is not X that is doing all the work here, though. Instead, aspoints out, the social media tech giant has joined forces with Au10tix (yeah, talk about creative naming), which is a company that specializes in identity intelligence.





Once submitted, both X and Au10tix will have access to the user's information for 30 days. That includes all of your biometric data and the images of your ID. To add to its credibility, Au10tix states that it has also worked with other major companies such as Uber, Google, and PayPal.





ID verification should definitely help with putting a stop to all of the impersonation issues X users are having. The trouble is that the beloved by many platform is showing new fractures every other day, and it still feels like it could break at any minute.

