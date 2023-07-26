



When asked if Twitter management had reached out regarding a takeover of the @X handle, Hwang responded that no one had, but that he knew it was just a matter of time until he hears something. He stated:









Things took a turn shortly after when Hwang received an email from Twitter stating that the company would be taking over the handle and reassigning a similar one to him. The similar handle that was assigned to Hwang? @x12345678998765. This is either really random or there are 12345678998764 other handles with the letter "X" in front of them.





Hwang also clarified that there was no financial compensation but that there was an offer to provide him with some merch and to meet with management if he so chooses. However, Hwang seems to be taking things in stride and has begun using his new handle.





Alls well that ends well — x (@x12345678998765) July 26, 2023



Musk's takeover of the @X handle is the latest in a series of moves he has made to rebrand Twitter. Since his acquisition of the company, he has made a number of changes to the platform, including introducing a new version of Twitter Blue that adds a verified check mark. It will be interesting to see what other changes Musk makes to the platform in the future.