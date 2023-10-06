X works on new premium tiers: Ad-free options on the horizon
X, formerly known as Twitter, has been going through some shifts ever since Elon Musk took the reins. Recent buzz hinted that Musk was eyeing a complete paywall for X, but he swatted those rumors away, claiming they were off the mark. Nevertheless, it seems boosting the ranks of paid subscribers is still the game plan.
Since Musk took Twitter's reins, a stream of new features and updates has flowed, mainly favoring the paid crowd. Free users, on the flip side, faced a few limitations, presumably to nudge them toward the subscription bandwagon.
As of now, X Premium runs at $8 per month or $84 annually. The crystal ball is hazy on how much X will charge for these new tiers and whether current subscribers will be in for a migration shuffle, so stay tuned for updates.
As per a post on X by researcher Aaron (via 9to5Mac), X is cooking up new Premium subscription tiers to give users an ad-free experience. The latest X app version includes code that shows three fresh X Premium tiers: Basic, Standard, and Plus. With Basic, expect to rub shoulders with ads as usual. Standard serves up fewer ads, and the Plus tier kicks them out altogether.
X Premium will be broken up into 3 tiers:— Aaron (@aaronp613) October 5, 2023
Premium Basic - Full Ads
Premium Standard - Half Ads
Premium Plus - No Ads pic.twitter.com/I0CyaQf2ME
Before the rebranding, X Premium went by the name Twitter Blue. Those investing in X Premium snag some exclusive perks, including customizing the app icon, an edit posts button, text formatting, longer posts and videos, downloading videos, and access to X Pro.
Presently, X Premium subscribers already catch fewer ads in their timeline compared to their non-paying counterparts. However, Musk might flip the switch, giving users the choice to bid farewell to ads permanently—for a steeper price, of course. It looks like with the Basic option, ads stay put, but you probably still get a ticket to some premium features.
