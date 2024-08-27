X (formerly Twitter) is working on its own video conferencing solution

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
X is adding another feature to its platform - video conferencing. It's currently being tested internally and is called X Conference. X employee Chris Park shared some details about the tool on X, and it looks like it's a basic multi-person video conferencing tool, similar to Zoom or Google Meet. Park mentioned that features like pinning speakers and improved notifications are in the works. He even said X Conference is already a strong alternative to other popular video conferencing platforms.

App researcher Nima Owji also shared some insights on the feature, mentioning support for spatial audio and built-in captions. While these features are a plus, it's not entirely clear who X's target audience is for this new feature, outside of its own employees.

The platform already has person-to-person video calls and public broadcasts through Spaces. However, X has experienced some technical issues during high-profile streams, which raises questions about the stability of a new video conferencing feature.


This isn't the first time X has explored features that seem aimed at a corporate audience. They introduced a job search tool last year, and Elon Musk has expressed interest in creating an X version of LinkedIn.

It will be interesting to see how X Conference develops and who its target audience will be. With its existing video features and technical challenges, X Conference's success is uncertain. However, it aligns with X's ambition to become an all-in-one platform.

X's move into video conferencing raises a lot of questions. Will it be able to compete with established platforms like Zoom and Google Meet? Will it be able to overcome the technical issues that have plagued its other video features? And most importantly, will it be able to find a target audience beyond its own employees? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, it's clear that X is not afraid to experiment and try new things. Whether or not X Conference is successful, it's a sign that the company is committed to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

