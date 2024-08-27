X (formerly Twitter) is working on its own video conferencing solution





First ever Conference meeting with some of my great @X and @XDevelopers teammates.



Already a really strong alternative to Google Hangouts, Zoom, AWS Chime, and certainly... Microsoft Teams



Minimal feedback that is likely coming:

- better vis or notification when someone… pic.twitter.com/FJ252w6m4C — Chris Park (@chrisparkX) August 23, 2024







It will be interesting to see how X Conference develops and who its target audience will be. With its existing video features and technical challenges, X Conference's success is uncertain. However, it aligns with X's ambition to become an all-in-one platform.



X is adding another feature to its platform - video conferencing. It's currently being tested internally and is called X Conference. X employee Chris Park shared some details about the tool on X, and it looks like it's a basic multi-person video conferencing tool, similar to Zoom or Google Meet. Park mentioned that features like pinning speakers and improved notifications are in the works. He even said X Conference is already a strong alternative to other popular video conferencing platforms.App researcher Nima Owji also shared some insights on the feature, mentioning support for spatial audio and built-in captions. While these features are a plus, it's not entirely clear who X's target audience is for this new feature, outside of its own employees.The platform already has person-to-person video calls and public broadcasts through Spaces. However, X has experienced some technical issues during high-profile streams, which raises questions about the stability of a new video conferencing feature.