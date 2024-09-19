Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

X available once again in Brazil, but it's only a short-term "service restoration"

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The logo of social media X with strong red and blue neon colors in the background.
Brazilians can rejoice – but just temporarily – as social media platform X is once again available to many in Brazil, following a technical update that bypassed a previous block ordered by the country’s Supreme Court.

The ban had been put in place last month, after a prolonged disagreement between Elon Musk, the owner of X, and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The court had instructed Brazil’s mobile and internet service providers to block access to X, leading to a near-immediate cutoff for users across the country.

However, users in Brazil this week have rushed back to the platform, with some celebrating what they saw as Musk’s clever way of defying the court’s order.

Despite this, X later clarified that the temporary return of service was not intentional. According to the platform, the re-establishment of access was caused by a change in network providers, which inadvertently and temporarily restored service for Brazilian users.

In a post on the platform, X's Global Affairs team explained that the network provider switch was a consequence of the initial shutdown. The disruption meant that certain infrastructure supporting X's operations across Latin America was impacted.

As a result of these changes, Brazilian users were briefly able to access the platform. However, X also warned that this access would likely be blocked again in the near future. I'm sure they'll find new ways to block X and that doesn't add up well with the idea that we're living in a "free country".

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint) shed more light on the situation, explaining that the platform's update caused some Brazilian users to be rerouted through third-party cloud services outside of Brazil. This rerouting allowed users to bypass the block, even without using virtual private networks (VPNs), which are commonly used to access restricted sites.

Meanwhile, Brazil's national telecommunications agency, Anatel, is actively working to inform telecom companies and content delivery network providers that they must reinstate the block on X. However, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, it is unclear how quickly service providers will comply with this directive.

Basilio Perez, a board member at Abrint, noted that any new directive from Anatel enforcing the Supreme Court’s ruling will need to be carefully worded. Blocking access to cloud services is a complicated process, and there are concerns that it could inadvertently disrupt critical services, including those used by government institutions and financial service providers, Perez added.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless