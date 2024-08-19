Elon Musk shuts down Brazil's X office and compares a judge with Voldemort

Twitter

The resemblance is uncanny



Alexandre de Voldemort pic.twitter.com/IXR569y2qT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2024





Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions.



Despite our numerous appeals to the Supreme Court not being heard,… pic.twitter.com/Pm2ovyydhE — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 17, 2024





Due to demands by “Justice” @Alexandre in Brazil that would require us to break (in secret) Brazilian, Argentinian, American and international law, X has no choice but to close our local operations in Brazil.

He is an utter disgrace to justice. https://t.co/yAvX1TpuRp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2024



Well, the toothpaste is out of the tube: things might change, but for sure they won't be back to their original state. Which is something we can pretty much say not just for Brazil, but for many parts of the world.

The platform X – the former– ceases business operations in Brazil because of "censorship orders" issued by Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes. Elon Musk then went on to comparing Moraes with Voldemort, the ubervillain from the Harry Potter books:X alleges that Moraes secretly threatened one of the company’s legal representatives in Brazil with arrest if the platform did not comply with orders to remove certain content.The social media giant also shared images of a document purportedly signed by Moraes, which indicated that a daily fine of 20,000 reais (approximately $3,650) and an arrest warrant would be issued against X representative Rachel Nova Conceição if the platform did not fully adhere to the judge's orders."To ensure the safety of our staff, we have decided to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately", X stated.Brazil's Supreme Court, where Moraes serves as a judge, declined to comment on the matter and did not verify the authenticity of the document shared by X, a Reuters report informs us.Despite the closure of the office, X assured that its service would remain accessible to Brazil X users.Earlier this year, Moraes had ordered X to block certain accounts as part of an investigation into so-called "digital militias" accused of spreading false information and hate speech during the presidency of former President Jair Bolsonaro.Moraes also launched an inquiry into Musk earlier this year after the billionaire expressed intentions to reactivate accounts on X that the judge had ordered blocked. Musk has criticized Moraes' decisions regarding X, calling them "unconstitutional".In April, X's lawyers in Brazil explained to the Supreme Court that "operational faults" had allowed some users who were supposed to be blocked to remain active on the platform, following Moraes' demand for an explanation.On Saturday, Musk took to X to call Moraes "an utter disgrace to justice" and asserted that the company could not comply with the judge's "secret censorship and private information handover demands."