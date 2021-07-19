Would you "flipout" if you had to use this smartphone today? – Odd Phone Mondays

Previous Odd Phone Mondays:









That keyboard though!

But what made this phone interesting in 2010, and arguably still does 12 years later is its square form factor and that physical QWERTY keyboard. The keyboard is nicely tucked behind the phone until you need it, so at first glance – you can't even tell it's there.



On the bottom left, the Flipout phone even has a directional keypad, suitable for some good retro gaming action, easy website scrolling and text manipulation.



Overall, with the keyboard popped out, the Motorola Flipout can quite resemble a Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP, and fans of that handheld would likely appreciate this look.



If you'd like to see some Flipout keyboard action, and how tiny this phone is in the hand, check out our Motorola Flipout review from back in 2010:







Modern phones like this still exist!

Yes, square screens have gone the way of the dodo, as most Android apps are made with tall screens in mind. Similarly, physical keyboards, as cool as they might look and feel, are rare nowadays, dropped in favor of on-screen keyboards and thinner phone designs.



But, if you looked at the Motorola Flipout and thought – "I wonder what a modern phone like this would look like?" – we can answer that!



But since 2014 and 2010 aren't that far apart, we can move forward to 2018 and acknowledge the



Other, less-known brands continue releasing phones with physical keyboards to this very day, for the dedicated few who need them. And even so, while the Motorola Flipout is a fun little 2010 smartphone to look back on, most of what made it special is no longer present in modern smartphones. Do you wish some of its design features would make a comeback? Cast your vote below and let us know.



But since 2014 and 2010 aren't that far apart, we can move forward to 2018 and acknowledge the BlackBerry Key2 . This one has a taller display, so it's better suited for modern apps, while still retaining that satisfyingly tactile physical keyboard.Other, less-known brands continue releasing phones with physical keyboards to this very day, for the dedicated few who need them. And even so, while the Motorola Flipout is a fun little 2010 smartphone to look back on, most of what made it special is no longer present in modern smartphones. Do you wish some of its design features would make a comeback? Cast your vote below and let us know.

Speaking of common, something that is not common today – a headphone jack – the Flipout has. It's on its right side, though, as opposed to the top or bottom, where we usually see it on modern phones that still keep it.Powering the Flipout is a Texas Instruments processor and half a gigabyte of RAM. And on the software side, as mentioned earlier – good old, laggy Android 2.1, that looks like this...