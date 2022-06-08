 Vote now: Would you buy a second-hand phone? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Would you buy a second-hand phone?

Vote now: Would you buy a second-hand phone?
Phones are getting really expensive these days - just look at the $1,600 price tag on that Sony Xperia 1 IV! Now, that might be a fringe case but the reality is that prices are going up, and even Apple plans to hike the price of its next iPhone 14 series.

Are newer smartphones that much better than their predecessors? Maybe… It’s a long debate involving economics and politics, and whatnot (philosophy, of course!). There are, however, other ways to get a smartphone.

For one, you can always sign a new contract and get the device on monthly installments. Most carriers offer some sort of a trade-in, as well. There is a third option, and I’m really interested how many of you would go there.

I’m talking about buying second hand. I did it once back in the day when I bought my Nokia 8 from a pawn shop. It was in “like new” condition and I used the phone for about a year before I sold it to an Android developer (which was a strange story in and of itself).

What about you? Would you buy a second hand phone? There are some really solid refurbished deals out there with a limited warranty attached. Vote now and share your second-hand buying experience in the comments section below.

Would you buy a second-hand phone?

Vote View Result

