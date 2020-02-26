5 phones with the worst names of the last year
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
As companies release more and more phones it gets trickier to name them in a way that’s not too cumbersome or confusing. Unfortunately, companies aren’t navigating the treacherous path of smartphone naming very well and as a result, we have some real tongue-twister names.
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen
Sony Xperia 1 II
Xperia 1. Nice and clean, I liked it. But it also released the Xperia 10 and then Xperia 5, which made us somewhat concerned about the line’s confusion-free naming in the future.
And sure enough, instead of keeping things reasonable and releasing the Xperia 2, Sony just announced the Xperia 1 II (read Xperia one mark two). You were so close to missing this list, Sony, but you just had to mess things up, didn’t you? Not surprising, considering other Sony product names that our colleague Victor strongly dislikes (and I agree with him).
Needless to say, mixing two different types of numbers within the same name is not a great strategy. The Xperia 1 II makes you think Sony didn’t expect to ever make a second model and once it was clear they would, they scrambled to come up with a name and then just slapped II at the end.
Motorola Moto G8 Power Plus Play
Motorola released Moto G phones in the states but in other regions, they’re called G8. Why the difference? Well, the reason Motorola gave for it was that they have different names for different regions. Um.. okay.
But that’s not the only problem. While Plus and Stylus (a 2020 addition to the line) are obvious enough names, the same can’t be said for Play and Power. Play makes you think it’s a gaming phone and Power one meant for performance but that’s not true in either case. Play is the cheapest phone and Power has a massive battery.
Don’t get us wrong, we like Moto G phones, but Motorola has to tidy up the naming of the line.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Once you’ve hinted twice that this is your best phone, the 5G is kind of redundant, Samsung. We should probably be grateful “Space Zoom” didn’t make it into the name as well.
Things are a lot simpler over at Samsung’s Galaxy A-series. The higher the first number, the more expensive the phone is and the higher the second number is, the more recent it is. See, it’s not that hard...
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple used to do that with the word Plus, but I guess it wasn’t a good idea to put two words beginning with P next to each other as to not have people abbreviate it as iPhone 11 PP. We get that.
I can’t wait to see if Apple’s beloved S will make a return this year with the iPhone 11S Pro Max, or will it start changing numbers every year to keep things a bit simpler.
1 Comment
1. notfair
Posts: 788; Member since: Jan 30, 2017
posted on 3 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):