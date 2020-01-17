Sony Editorials

Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Jan 17, 2020, 6:49 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Sony.

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s this is a name that you associate with some of the most iconic gadgets of the time. 

These days, the company is known mostly for its Sony PlayStation gaming console, as well as mirrorless cameras, but back in the day there was a lot more than that. The Sony Walkman revolutionized the way we listened to music. Even earlier, Sony Trinitron TVs set a new standard for a beautiful moving image. And did you know that Sony was also behind the 3.5" floppy disk that replaced bigger and bulkier alternatives? Back then, Sony did not just make cool gadgets, it pushed new standards and formats that moved the whole tech industry forward.

But enough with the retrospection, what I want to talk about today is the present. And how angry I am with Sony.

See, Sony still makes great products. According to many reviewers, its wireless earbuds are the best you can get, beating the AirPods Pro while also costing less than the trendy Apple buds. But unless you are reading the tech news on a daily basis, I bet you haven't heard about them. Or let me put this in another way: there is a problem so big with those earbuds that even if you heard about them and knew how great they were, you still would not remember them.

And the reason is the most mundane and boring you can imagine: it's the stupid name of the product.


Who in their right mind at Sony's HQ in Tokyo would ever think that a consumer would remember a name as poetic as... "WF-1000XM3"?

Yup, the WF-1000XM3 are the AirPods killers I mentioned, but... how is Sony expecting people to buy these buds if you can't even remember the name? If you can't even look them up?

Or those award-winning noise-blocking cans that Sony makes? "Oh, you meant the Sony WH-1000XM3s?" said nobody ever because nobody would be able to remember such a name.

If you are into cameras, you might have heard Sony just released a new grip that makes vlogging much easier. The name? Thanks for asking: it's the "GP-VPT2BT"!

Looking for a Sony Bluetooth speaker? Is it the SRS-XB10 or the SRS-XB41 that you are interested in?

Seriously, these names could well be the randomly generated passwords of Sony staff at this point.

My point is simple: Sony still makes great products. It might not be quite the innovator it was back in the 80s or the 90s, but it already has arguably the best true wireless earbuds on the market and I can't for the life of me remember their name to recommend them to the next person asking me for an alternative to AirPods. So just freaking give them a proper name, Sony, will you? The FreeAirs? The WalkPods? I'm sure your multi-billion marketing department could come up with something! Everything sounds better than... WF-1000XM3...

P.S. Feel free to share your ideas about how Sony should name its true wireless buds in the comments below! If you have a great idea Sony might well hire you.

5 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1344; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

I thought it was about a design flaw or something related to software.

posted on 1 hour ago

Basem1
Reply

2. Basem1

Posts: 1; Member since: 1 hour ago

Sony Free Dive

posted on 1 hour ago

Samfruit
Reply

5. Samfruit

Posts: 35; Member since: Sep 11, 2018

Sony EP 1 (Sony Ear pod 1) then the next one can be EP 2

posted on 51 min ago

Vancetastic
Reply

6. Vancetastic

Posts: 1862; Member since: May 17, 2017

Hard to disagree with this one. Those are not good product names.

posted on 16 min ago

