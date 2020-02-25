Moto G Stylus stars in new television ad

Last year Motorola excited those looking for a low-priced handset with outstanding battery life by releasing the Moto G7 Power . With a 5000mAh battery powering an HD+ resolution screen and a Snapdragon 632 Mobile Platform under the hood, Motorola claimed that the handset could get up to three days of battery life on a single charge. This year's Moto G Power keeps the same 5000mAh capacity battery but includes a higher resolution 1080p FHD+ display.





Motorola also decided this year to take on LG's popular low-priced Stylo by developing the Moto G Stylus . Like the Stylo, the gimmick here is the Stylus. Motorola says that it allows users to create, jot notes, design, sketch and edit with pinpoint precision. When you slide the stylus out of the holder, the user's favorite apps appear. Besides the stylus, the phone sports a 6.4-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2300 for an aspect ratio of 19.17:9. The Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform is under the hood paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage.











The Moto G Stylus features a quad-camera system that includes a 48MP primary camera using 4:1 pixel binning to produce sharp 12MP images with less noise. The other cameras include a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP Macro camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. Users can record action video holding the phone in portrait mode and view it in landscape. A 16MP punch-hole selfie camera is included and the 4000mAh battery provides up to two days of power between charges according to Motorola; a 10W rapid charger comes with the phone out of the box and Android 10 is pre-installed.





Motorola just released a new ad to promote the Moto G Stylus and among the features it highlights is Motorola's Night Vision, which produces viewable photos without flash under low light conditions. It also shows how notes can be written on the display using the stylus. The phone will be available later this spring priced at $300 from Verizon, Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile. As for the ad, as we get closer to the release of the handset, you will surely see it in rotation playing on your local television station.

