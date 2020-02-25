Moto G Stylus stars in new television ad
Last year Motorola excited those looking for a low-priced handset with outstanding battery life by releasing the Moto G7 Power. With a 5000mAh battery powering an HD+ resolution screen and a Snapdragon 632 Mobile Platform under the hood, Motorola claimed that the handset could get up to three days of battery life on a single charge. This year's Moto G Power keeps the same 5000mAh capacity battery but includes a higher resolution 1080p FHD+ display.
The Moto G Stylus features a quad-camera system that includes a 48MP primary camera using 4:1 pixel binning to produce sharp 12MP images with less noise. The other cameras include a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP Macro camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. Users can record action video holding the phone in portrait mode and view it in landscape. A 16MP punch-hole selfie camera is included and the 4000mAh battery provides up to two days of power between charges according to Motorola; a 10W rapid charger comes with the phone out of the box and Android 10 is pre-installed.
Motorola just released a new ad to promote the Moto G Stylus and among the features it highlights is Motorola's Night Vision, which produces viewable photos without flash under low light conditions. It also shows how notes can be written on the display using the stylus. The phone will be available later this spring priced at $300 from Verizon, Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile. As for the ad, as we get closer to the release of the handset, you will surely see it in rotation playing on your local television station.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):