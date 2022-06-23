There’s a 1.5TB microSD card now, and it can store a lot of things!
The future is nigh, guys! Remember the time when you used to carry data CDs around, burn information on them (permanently), curse at unreliable 2 and 4GB flash drives. Well, it’s all in the past now! Micron announced the world’s highest-capacity microSD card, and it can store a lot of things.
The i400 comes with up to 1.5TB of capacity, which is enough for all IMDB Top 250 movies, plus all of Bob Dylan’s albums, and your tax records (if you ever want to have these in one place). Joking aside, it’s a huge step toward solving the world's storage problems. Too bad most modern smartphones don’t have a microSD card slot, right?
The i400 is available in different capacities
Micron achieved the record-breaking capacity by using 176-layer 3D NAND technology. This is the same tech used in SSDs, and basically it stacks memory cells on top of each other in a 3D pattern.
Of course, the i400 will be crazy expensive at first but this also means that the previous record holder - the 1TB C200 model - will depreciate and become more affordable. Once this model hits the stores, we’ll definitely add it to our best microSD cards pick!
