World's first 5G smartphone with under-display camera is here

The days of the notch are numbered! After teasing the tech community
for quite some time, ZTE finally announced
the world’s first 5G smartphone with an under-display camera - free of notches, cutouts, and other eyesores. No need for clever pop-up camera mechanisms or other workarounds, because the inevitable has finally happened. The selfie camera has joined fingerprint scanners and will keep them company, tucked cozily under the smartphone displays.
The phone in question is the ZTE Axon 20 5G, based on the Snapdragon 765G platform, offering 5G connectivity and a healthy chug of performance. There’s a 4,220 mAh battery, 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Under the 6.92-inch OLED screen lies a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the main camera system consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide with 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.
ZTE managed to pull off this “world’s first” achievement by using a “high transparency material that includes new organic and inorganic films”. There are some clever software algorithms, controlling the display refresh rates and brightness to allow that pretty selfies to actually happen. The Axon 20 5G will be available in China starting at 2,198 yuan (~$320).
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!