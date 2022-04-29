 Withings's luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers finally comes to the US - PhoneArena
Withings's luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers finally comes to the US

Wearables
Preslav Mladenov
If you live in the US and are in the market for a new smartwatch, you may wish to hold out a few extra weeks before buying one. On May 17th, Withings' ScanWatch Horizon, the luxury hybrid smartwatch designed for divers, will finally come to the US market. It will be available in two dial variants: blue or green, and will have a price tag of $500 (via Engadget).

The thing that sets the ScanWatch Horizon apart from the other smartwatches is that with this watch you get a perfect fitness tracker and, at the same time, a stylish accessory for those gala evenings. It can track more than 30 activities, such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling, and at the same time, with its analog face, sapphire glass, stainless-steel rotating bezel, and wristband, it's like an expensive luxury watch.

ScanWatch Horizon is water-resistant to 10 ATM, which equals 330 feet (100 meters). This sets it on par in terms of water resistance with Garmin's Descent Mk2, which is designed to function as a smartwatch and a diving computer at the same time. So it is safe to say that it was created mainly for diving enthusiasts.

With its 10 ATM water resistance, Withings's ScanWatch Horizon beats flagship watches like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7, which both have a 164-feet (50-meter) water resistance rating.

The ScanWatch Horizon has all the fitness features you expect a smartwatch to have, including heart rate, blood oxygen monitor, sleep, and physical activity trackers. The wearable can also record a 30-second “medical grade” ECG. Because it is a hybrid watch, the ScanWatch Horizon's battery should be able to withstand 30 days of usage without the need to charge.

As we previously reported, the ScanWatch Horizon was launched in September 2021, but it wasn't available in the US because it needed to receive FDA clearance for its ECG feature. It was supposed to debut in the United States in Q4 2021, but it was postponed for unclear reasons.

