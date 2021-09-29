Withings launches luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers

Withings launches luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers0
Since it’s made by Withings, you can expect the smartwatch to feature all the health-focused features usually packed inside its other products, including heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, ECG, sleep and physical activity tracker.
Design-wise, the ScanWatch Horizon looks quite stylish. It features an analog face and stainless-steel rotating bezel, which is laser engraved with markings to make it suitable for diving practice. The moving hands are hollow Luminova units with indicators to allow reading even in low light.
More importantly, Withings says the ScanWatch Horizon should offer up to 30 days of battery life. Also, the hybrid smartwatch is water-resistant to 10 ATM, which doesn’t make it suitable for deep dives. However, as long as you’re swimming above 330 feet (100 meters), the smartwatch should be fine.
Of course, the ScanWatch Horizon can also be used as a fitness tracker. The smartwatch can track more than 30 activities, such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling. It doesn’t feature built-in GPS, but it will use your phone’s GPS to track activities and send collected data to your phone via the Withings Health Mate app.
The ScanWatch Horizon luxury hybrid smartwatch is now available for purchase in the UK and select European markets for £500 / €500, but it will be introduced in the US too in Q4 2021 pending FDA Clearance.