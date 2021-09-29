Notification Center

Wearables

Withings launches luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Withings launches luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers
ScanWatch Horizon mixes health and rugged features to offer divers not just the perfect tool to monitor body stats, but also a stylish accessory. Designed by Withings, the new ScanWatch Horizon feels like a luxury hybrid smartwatch aimed at sports fans, swimmers in particular.

Since it’s made by Withings, you can expect the smartwatch to feature all the health-focused features usually packed inside its other products, including heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, ECG, sleep and physical activity tracker.

The wearable can also detect any breathing disturbances, or so Withings says, in case you’re susceptible to suffer from sleep apnea. Although the smartwatch can be used to record a 30-second “medical grade” ECG when it detects signs of an irregular heart rhythm, this is the only thing that prevents the smartwatch from being available for purchase in US where FDA Clearance is required.

Design-wise, the ScanWatch Horizon looks quite stylish. It features an analog face and stainless-steel rotating bezel, which is laser engraved with markings to make it suitable for diving practice. The moving hands are hollow Luminova units with indicators to allow reading even in low light.

Also, Withings has used sapphire glass with an anti-reflection coating for the watch face. Obviously, the wristband is made of stainless steel, but those who’d rather go for other materials can swap it for a rubberized wristband that comes in the retail package.



More importantly, Withings says the ScanWatch Horizon should offer up to 30 days of battery life. Also, the hybrid smartwatch is water-resistant to 10 ATM, which doesn’t make it suitable for deep dives. However, as long as you’re swimming above 330 feet (100 meters), the smartwatch should be fine.

Of course, the ScanWatch Horizon can also be used as a fitness tracker. The smartwatch can track more than 30 activities, such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling. It doesn’t feature built-in GPS, but it will use your phone’s GPS to track activities and send collected data to your phone via the Withings Health Mate app.

The ScanWatch Horizon luxury hybrid smartwatch is now available for purchase in the UK and select European markets for £500 / €500, but it will be introduced in the US too in Q4 2021 pending FDA Clearance.

