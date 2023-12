Withings launches a luxury version of its ScanWatch 2 hybrid smartwatch

French company Withings has just launched a luxury take on one of their previous products, the ScanWatch 2 hybrid smartwatch. The new ScanWatch Nova is now available for purchase via the company’s website for $600. The smartwatch comes with an oyster bracelet that tapers from 20mm to 18mm, and it’a available in three colors: black, blue, and green.Just like the vanilla version, the ScanWatch Nova is one of the most advanced health-oriented smartwatches available on the market. The wearable device can provide users with on-demand medical-grade electrocardiogram, which is able to detect potential heart anomalies, including atrial fibrillation.Interestingly enough, the ScanWatch 2 was able to identify nearly 2 million signs of AFib since 2020. It takes just 30 seconds to launch an ECG reading with live results on the Withings app.Additionally, the hybrid smartwatch offers on-demand blood oxygen (SpO2). It can also track overnight breathing disturbances as well as average blood oxygen during sleep.The new ScanWatch Nova can track a wide range of parameters, including steps, calories, elevation, workout routes, and can automatically recognize more than 40 daily activities such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling.The luxury version of ScanWatch 2 features a refined sunray dial, a mirror-polished case and made of stainless steel, and it’s both water resistant at 10 ATM and protected by a sapphire glass with anti-reflection coating.According to Withings, the ScanWatch Nova boasts its iconic 30-day battery life. The smartwatch comes with a USB-C cable, allowing fast and full recharge in under 2 hours.