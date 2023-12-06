Withings launches a luxury version of its ScanWatch 2 hybrid smartwatch
French company Withings has just launched a luxury take on one of their previous products, the ScanWatch 2 hybrid smartwatch. The new ScanWatch Nova is now available for purchase via the company’s website for $600. The smartwatch comes with an oyster bracelet that tapers from 20mm to 18mm, and it’a available in three colors: black, blue, and green.
Interestingly enough, the ScanWatch 2 was able to identify nearly 2 million signs of AFib since 2020. It takes just 30 seconds to launch an ECG reading with live results on the Withings app.
The new ScanWatch Nova can track a wide range of parameters, including steps, calories, elevation, workout routes, and can automatically recognize more than 40 daily activities such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling.
The luxury version of ScanWatch 2 features a refined sunray dial, a mirror-polished case and made of stainless steel, and it’s both water resistant at 10 ATM and protected by a sapphire glass with anti-reflection coating.
According to Withings, the ScanWatch Nova boasts its iconic 30-day battery life. The smartwatch comes with a USB-C cable, allowing fast and full recharge in under 2 hours.
Just like the vanilla version, the ScanWatch Nova is one of the most advanced health-oriented smartwatches available on the market. The wearable device can provide users with on-demand medical-grade electrocardiogram, which is able to detect potential heart anomalies, including atrial fibrillation.
Interestingly enough, the ScanWatch 2 was able to identify nearly 2 million signs of AFib since 2020. It takes just 30 seconds to launch an ECG reading with live results on the Withings app.
Additionally, the hybrid smartwatch offers on-demand blood oxygen (SpO2). It can also track overnight breathing disturbances as well as average blood oxygen during sleep.
The new ScanWatch Nova can track a wide range of parameters, including steps, calories, elevation, workout routes, and can automatically recognize more than 40 daily activities such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling.
The luxury version of ScanWatch 2 features a refined sunray dial, a mirror-polished case and made of stainless steel, and it’s both water resistant at 10 ATM and protected by a sapphire glass with anti-reflection coating.
According to Withings, the ScanWatch Nova boasts its iconic 30-day battery life. The smartwatch comes with a USB-C cable, allowing fast and full recharge in under 2 hours.
Things that are NOT allowed: