With macOS Sequoia 15.4, your Mac's inbox is finally getting more intelligent
After Apple released the initial release candidate for macOS Sequoia 15.4 earlier this week – bringing some unexpected issues for MacBook Air M4 users – a second version is now rolling out.
According to a new report, registered developers can access the macOS Sequoia beta by opting in through the Software Update section in System Settings. However, an Apple ID linked to a Developer account is required.
So, what is new in this latest RC version? macOS Sequoia 15.4 is bringing some fresh features to the Mac. For example, for the first time, the Mail app is getting Mail Categorization. Your emails will be neatly sorted into categories like transactions, updates, promotions and primary – so you can quickly find the most important ones.
Moving on. This update also brings a wave of new emoji characters, along with a special treat for Apple News+ subscribers – a brand-new News+ Food section packed with recipes, restaurant articles and more.
Other changes include a new Sketch style in Image Playground, the ability to create Memory Movies in Photos and an expansion of Apple Intelligence to additional languages.
Apple is gearing up to release macOS Sequoia 15.4 in early April, with this RC serving as the near-final version – assuming no last-minute issues pop up.
Actually, while the RC (release candidate) is still a pre-release version, it differs from a typical beta as it is a near-final build expected to be more polished and stable.
If this sounds familiar, that is because Gmail has had a similar system for quite a while now. And if you have used it before, you know how convenient it can be for cutting through the clutter and saving time.
Almost all of Apple Intelligence's features, except for the revamped Siri, should finally be available with the upcoming update. | Video credit – Apple
We are also expecting the stable releases of iOS 18.4 and the latest iPadOS version in April. Both will bring plenty of new features, though it is worth noting that the main focus will be Apple Intelligence. Unfortunately, this means the updates will mainly benefit the iPhone 15 Pro models and the new iPhone 16 series because older models do not support Apple's AI features.
