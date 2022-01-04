With its new Tiger strategy, Samsung plans to surpass Apple in North America

With its new Tiger strategy, Samsung plans to surpass Apple in North America13
According to the report, "Tiger" stands for:
- True No. 1 in all product categories
- Improve flagship market share
- Gap between Apple
- Expanding
- Record Year
Tiger is a set of goals that Samsung wants to achieve in 2022.
As for the gap between Apple, even though Samsung had the largest market share in North American and European markets in the third quarter of last year, Apple continues to dominate overall smartphone profits.
The expansion of Samsung’s business is expected to be a battle on many fronts. The company will continue to look for new ways to entice users to use its Galaxy phones - something it’s been doing successfully with its Galaxy Z range of foldable phones. Another part of the expanding goal is for Samsung to increase its presence in the electronics accessories segments as well. One such segment is wireless headphones, where Apple still dominates.
By fulfilling all of its set goals this year, it looks like Samsung could fulfill the last goal from the Tiger strategy, making 2022 a record year.
It is suspected that Samsung discussed its Tiger strategy at a pre-CES 2022 executive meeting in Las Vegas. About 40 Samsung executives are said to have attended the meeting.