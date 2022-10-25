Visible's Halloween promotion: discounted phones, gift cards, and a chance to win an iPhone 14 Pro

If you're a customer of Verizon's digital wireless carrier Visible, you make changes to your account via the Visible app or website. The company does not own any retail stores nor does it have any employees that actually meet with consumers to discuss phones and wireless plans. But you can chat with a customer service expert via the app or website 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





With Halloween rapidly approaching, Visible is running a special promotion that is available from now through the end of the month. New and eligible existing members can take 31% off of the Google Pixel 6a. Normally $449, the price of this phone is reduced to $309.81 or 12 monthly payments of $25.82. For those who want a good phone with an outstanding camera but don't want to pay a fortune for it, this is the device to buy.

Save 31% on the Pixel 6a, the third-generation iPhone SE, and the Samsung Galaxy A03s











Visible has the latest version of the Apple iPhone SE on sale for $296.01, a 31% savings from the regular price of $429. You can also make 12 monthly payments of $24.67. Miss Touch ID? Want a smaller-screened iPhone model with a powerful A15 Bionic chipset (the same silicon used on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) that won't leave your wallet full of dust? The third-generation iPhone SE fits the bill.





The Samsung Galaxy A03s, normally $169, is only $110.4. You can make four bi-weekly payments of $27.60. The Android phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1600 HD resolution, a triple-camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery.





Those new Visible subscribers purchasing a new phone, porting over their current number within 30 days, activating their Visible service, and making their first three monthly payments on time, will receive a promo code for a "choose-your-own" gift card valued at up to $200. If you're bringing over your own device to activate using an eSIM (an embedded SIM card that is soldered onto your phone's motherboard), port over your current number, and after three monthly payments you'll receive a promo code for a $50 "choose-your-own" gift card.





If you visit the Visible website and scroll down toward the bottom, you can enter Visible's sweepstakes. Complete the form asking for your name, e-mail address, and phone number, and you just might win $1,031 and an iPhone 14 Pro (with the Dynamic Island!). No purchase is necessary to enter.

Visible offers two wireless plans both offering unlimited 5G service







Visible has two plans, one is $30 per month including taxes and fees. The other is $45 per month including taxes and fees. One of the main differences between the two is that the pricier plan includes both nationwide 5G and the faster 5G Ultra Wideband while the cheaper plan only offers the former. That is a big deal because nationwide 5G download data speeds are similar to LTE speeds while 5G Ultra Wideband can deliver download speeds over 400Mbps, about 10 times faster than the nationwide 5G signals.





The $45-a-month plan also includes international calling from the U.S. to over 30 countries and international texting from the U.S. to more than 200 countries.

This promotion, and the sweepstakes, runs until 11:59 PM Pacific Time next Monday. So you have a few days still to take advantage of these deals.

