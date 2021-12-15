Notification Center

Motorola Android Wearables

Win one of 12 Motorola phones being given away including a Motorola Razr

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Win one of 12 Motorola phones being given away including a Motorola Razr
It's that time again folks for those in the U.S. The 12 Days of Motorola giveaway has started and for the next 12 days, you can win one of Motorola's most popular devices. The sweepstakes started Tuesday morning and will run through 1 pm on December 26th. Every day a different Motorola product will be that day's prize and you can enter once each day by following these directions:

Follow @MotorolaUS on Instagram.
Tag two friends in the comments.

All entries must be received by 1 pm ET on the day following the "relevant Instagram post."

The prizes for each day are as follows:

Day 1 (the current prize)-moto g play (retail value $169.99).
Day 2-moto g power (retail value $249.99).
Day 3-moto g stylus (retail value $299.99).
Day 4-moto g 100 (retail value $599.99).
Day 5-moto g play (retail value $169.99).
Day 6-moto 100 watch (retail value $99.99).
Day 7-moto g stylus 5G (retail value $399.99).
Day 8-motorola edge (retail value $699.99).
Day 9-moto g pure (retail value $159.99).
Day 10-moto g stylus 5G (retail value $399.99).
Day 11-motorola edge (retail value $699.99).
Day 12-motorola razr (retail value $1,399.99).

On or about 2 pm ET the day following each prize's initial Instagram post, the winner of that day's prize will be notified via an Instagram private message. The prize that most of you have your heart set on is probably the $1,400 foldable Motorola Razr which will be the prize on the last day of the sweepstakes.

Also on the desirable list is the Moto G Power with its  6.6-inch 720p HD screen and a 5000mAh battery that delivers up to three days of use before requiring a charge. And there is the Motorola Edge with its 6.7-inch FHD display, 90Hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery, 64MP primary camera, and a 25MP selfie snapper. The total retail value of all of the prizes being given away in the sweepstakes adds up to $5,349.88

To find the correct Instagram page, head to the App Store or Google Play Store and install the app. Search for @MotorolaUS and follow the above directions. Good luck!

Related phones

Motorola razr (2020) specs
Motorola razr (2020) specs
Review
4.5
User reviews
7.5
$600off $800 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1400 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.2 inches 2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Single camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Motorola Moto G Power (2021) specs
Motorola Moto G Power (2021) specs
Review
7.4
Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon $250 Special Motorola
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) specs
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
Deal Special Amazon $300 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.8 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) specs
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) specs
Review
7.9
User reviews
10.0
$400 Special BestBuy $400 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.8 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Motorola Moto G Play specs
Motorola Moto G Play specs
Review
7.0
User reviews
10.0
$170 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
36%off $450 Special BestBuy $480 Special Visible $100off $600 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
