Win one of 12 Motorola phones being given away including a Motorola Razr

It's that time again folks for those in the U.S. The 12 Days of Motorola giveaway has started and for the next 12 days, you can win one of Motorola's most popular devices. The sweepstakes started Tuesday morning and will run through 1 pm on December 26th. Every day a different Motorola product will be that day's prize and you can enter once each day by following these directions:





Follow @MotorolaUS on Instagram.

Tag two friends in the comments.





All entries must be received by 1 pm ET on the day following the "relevant Instagram post."





The prizes for each day are as follows:





Day 1 (the current prize)-moto g play (retail value $169.99).

Day 2-moto g power (retail value $249.99).

Day 3-moto g stylus (retail value $299.99).

Day 4-moto g 100 (retail value $599.99).

Day 5-moto g play (retail value $169.99).

Day 6-moto 100 watch (retail value $99.99).

Day 7-moto g stylus 5G (retail value $399.99).



Day 8-motorola edge (retail value $699.99).

Day 9-moto g pure (retail value $159.99).

Day 10-moto g stylus 5G (retail value $399.99).

Day 11-motorola edge (retail value $699.99).

Day 12-motorola razr (retail value $1,399.99).





On or about 2 pm ET the day following each prize's initial Instagram post, the winner of that day's prize will be notified via an Instagram private message. The prize that most of you have your heart set on is probably the $1,400 foldable Motorola Razr which will be the prize on the last day of the sweepstakes.





Also on the desirable list is the Moto G Power with its 6.6-inch 720p HD screen and a 5000mAh battery that delivers up to three days of use before requiring a charge. And there is the Motorola Edge with its 6.7-inch FHD display, 90Hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery, 64MP primary camera, and a 25MP selfie snapper. The total retail value of all of the prizes being given away in the sweepstakes adds up to $5,349.88



