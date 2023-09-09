Whoever told you iPhone 15 will look the same as iPhone 14 lied: 10 features Apple is taking away

iPhone 15

The following fiveanddesign elements expected to be removed and replaced are in the category of “less likely to happen”, and that’s because of the mixed leaks and rumors around them.This means you should take this information with a healthy grain of salt. Although, to be honest, I still feel like at least 2-3 of them will most likely happen - but that’s just my “nerd feeling” talking…Ten years after the debut of the first gold colored Apple flagship, the iPhone 5, mixed leaks and rumors are pointing towards a new lineup ofcolors which include Silver, Space Black, Titan Grey, and Dark Blue. As you can see, the flashy gold color is nowhere to be seen.Although this one technically isn’t about the iPhone itself, removing the white rubber cable from the box of theandfeels like a small but monumental change because this cable has been in the box since the 2007 original iPhone. Don’t worry, it looks like Apple will give you a cable with your- only this time, it might be color-matched to the iPhone color you picked, braided, and… USB-C.13 years after debuting on the iPhone 4, the glossy back glass is also rumored to go away this year. As you might know, Apple has been using a matte glass back for the Pro iPhones for a few years now, but a few rumors have suggested that this style of glass could finally make its way on to the vanillamodels too.Although this one might sound positive at first, unfortunately, the potential disappearance of the $1,000 iPhone means Apple’s entry-level premium iPhone will most likely go up in price ($1,100-1,200) for the first time in six years. The reason I’ve put this one into the “less likely” category of changes is because we’ve been hearing rumors of an iPhone price increase for the past three years now, and they always ended up being false (at least as far as the US price of the iPhone is concerned).And finally, the “Pro Max” iPhone might also go bye-bye, four years after the debut of the first Pro Max iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Of course, we’re only talking about a potential name change, as the “Pro Max” name might be replaced by something even more pretentious - “Ultra”. Again, the leaks and rumors on the alleged “Ultra” are very mixed, so don’t be quick to brag about buying the “Ultra” iPhone.