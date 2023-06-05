These are the iPhones that will get the all-new iOS 17 this fall

Which iPhones will get the iOS 17 update?

All iPhone 14 models

All iPhone 13 models

All iPhone 12 models

All iPhone 11 models

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone SE 2022

As we can see, the oldest model that will receive the new iOS 17 update is the iPhone XS. Sadly, the iPhone 8 lineup and the iPhone X won't receive the latest iOS this year. Of course, this is kind of expected. As we mentioned at the beginning, iPhones usually receive iOS updates up to 5 years after their release, and these iPhones were released back in 2017, which means they are around six years old now.



So, there you have it. If your iPhone is on the list above, you will receive the latest iOS 17 when it becomes available this fall. If it's not, then it's probably a good idea to start thinking about upgrading to a newer model.