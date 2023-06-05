These are the iPhones that will get the all-new iOS 17 this fall
When you buy a new iPhone, you have the peace of mind that it will continue to receive software updates for the next five years. This ensures that your new phone will last longer and remain as useful as it was when it was brand new.
However, even the most expensive iPhone comes to a point where it stops receiving Apple's latest iOS updates. And with the announcement of the all-new iOS 17 during Apple's WWDC 2023 event, you are probably wondering: will my iPhone get the latest iOS update this year as well? The answer to that question depends on what iPhone model you have. So here's the official list of all iPhone models that will receive iOS 17 this fall.
As we can see, the oldest model that will receive the new iOS 17 update is the iPhone XS. Sadly, the iPhone 8 lineup and the iPhone X won't receive the latest iOS this year. Of course, this is kind of expected. As we mentioned at the beginning, iPhones usually receive iOS updates up to 5 years after their release, and these iPhones were released back in 2017, which means they are around six years old now.
So, there you have it. If your iPhone is on the list above, you will receive the latest iOS 17 when it becomes available this fall. If it's not, then it's probably a good idea to start thinking about upgrading to a newer model.
However, even the most expensive iPhone comes to a point where it stops receiving Apple's latest iOS updates. And with the announcement of the all-new iOS 17 during Apple's WWDC 2023 event, you are probably wondering: will my iPhone get the latest iOS update this year as well? The answer to that question depends on what iPhone model you have. So here's the official list of all iPhone models that will receive iOS 17 this fall.
Which iPhones will get the iOS 17 update?
- All iPhone 14 models
- All iPhone 13 models
- All iPhone 12 models
- All iPhone 11 models
- iPhone XS and XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE 2020
- iPhone SE 2022
As we can see, the oldest model that will receive the new iOS 17 update is the iPhone XS. Sadly, the iPhone 8 lineup and the iPhone X won't receive the latest iOS this year. Of course, this is kind of expected. As we mentioned at the beginning, iPhones usually receive iOS updates up to 5 years after their release, and these iPhones were released back in 2017, which means they are around six years old now.
So, there you have it. If your iPhone is on the list above, you will receive the latest iOS 17 when it becomes available this fall. If it's not, then it's probably a good idea to start thinking about upgrading to a newer model.
Things that are NOT allowed: