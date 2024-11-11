Check out which apps are dominating Gen Z's phones in 2024









Additionally, Gen Z seems to be driving growth in the short drama app space. ShortMax, an app offering 1,000 short films across genres like drama, romance, and mystery, has gained major traction, with over 10 million installs from 18- to 24-year-olds in 2024 alone.



Gen Z isn't just sticking to shopping and video apps – they're also flocking to Meta's suite of apps. Leading the pack is Threads with 32.32 million installs, followed by WhatsApp at 28.42 million, Instagram with 26.29 million, Facebook at 20.58 million, and Messenger at 17.63 million. I think it's clear that Meta is still a major player in the app world for this generation.



Google is also holding strong in the Gen Z app scene, with its search engine app notching up 17.65 million installs this year. Other Google products aren't too far behind, with Chrome and Meet racking up 10.19 million and 9.63 million installs, respectively. Google Drive and Google Photos are still going strong, too, with 7.22 million and 6.79 million downloads. Overall, Google's ecosystem remains a key part of daily digital life for Gen Z.



Another unsurprising finding is that OpenAI's ChatGPT is still a top pick for Gen Z, with 24.63 million installs. With many in this age group either in college or just starting their careers, ChatGPT has become a go-to tool. Another AI-driven app gaining attention is Gauth, a study companion developed by ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok). It's picked up 8.37 million installs. Additionally, Gen Z seems to be driving growth in the short drama app space. ShortMax, an app offering 1,000 short films across genres like drama, romance, and mystery, has gained major traction, with over 10 million installs from 18- to 24-year-olds in 2024 alone.Gen Z isn't just sticking to shopping and video apps – they're also flocking to Meta's suite of apps. Leading the pack is Threads with 32.32 million installs, followed by WhatsApp at 28.42 million, Instagram with 26.29 million, Facebook at 20.58 million, and Messenger at 17.63 million. I think it's clear that Meta is still a major player in the app world for this generation.Google is also holding strong in the Gen Z app scene, with its search engine app notching up 17.65 million installs this year. Other Google products aren't too far behind, with Chrome and Meet racking up 10.19 million and 9.63 million installs, respectively. Google Drive and Google Photos are still going strong, too, with 7.22 million and 6.79 million downloads. Overall, Google's ecosystem remains a key part of daily digital life for Gen Z.Another unsurprising finding is that OpenAI's ChatGPT is still a top pick for Gen Z, with 24.63 million installs. With many in this age group either in college or just starting their careers, ChatGPT has become a go-to tool. Another AI-driven app gaining attention is Gauth, a study companion developed by ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok). It's picked up 8.37 million installs.





OpenAI with its advanced AI models is apparently captivating Gen Z. | Video credit – OpenAI

Gen Z loves their photo-sharing and social media apps, so it's no surprise that these platforms are a big part of their daily life. Beyond Threads and Instagram, ByteDance's CapCut stands out as a favorite. The video editing app, known for its cool effects and filters, has made it super easy to create content for TikTok and other platforms, snagging 21.72 million downloads.



Lemon8, another app from ByteDance, has also gained attention, with 7.7 million downloads. While it's still finding its feet in the US, this Instagram clone is definitely catching the eye of Gen Z.



Other notable apps in the mix include Snapchat, which pulled in 19.16 million installs, Telegram at 13.12 million, Pinterest with 8.23 million, Reddit at 8.06 million, and X with 7.58 million. Lastly, it looks like Spotify is the go-to music streaming app for Gen Z, racking up 10.45 million downloads.



What I find really interesting about these stats is how they shed light on the shifting app landscape (for example, ByteDance is becoming an even bigger player in the US) and how people, especially younger generations, are evolving. For instance, AI is becoming an essential tool for them, and short-form video? Definitely here to stay – if you want to keep up with Gen Z, that's the way to speak their language. Gen Z loves their photo-sharing and social media apps, so it's no surprise that these platforms are a big part of their daily life. Beyond Threads and Instagram, ByteDance's CapCut stands out as a favorite. The video editing app, known for its cool effects and filters, has made it super easy to create content for TikTok and other platforms, snagging 21.72 million downloads.Lemon8, another app from ByteDance, has also gained attention, with 7.7 million downloads. While it's still finding its feet in the US, this Instagram clone is definitely catching the eye of Gen Z.Other notable apps in the mix include Snapchat, which pulled in 19.16 million installs, Telegram at 13.12 million, Pinterest with 8.23 million, Reddit at 8.06 million, and X with 7.58 million. Lastly, it looks like Spotify is the go-to music streaming app for Gen Z, racking up 10.45 million downloads.What I find really interesting about these stats is how they shed light on the shifting app landscape (for example, ByteDance is becoming an even bigger player in the US) and how people, especially younger generations, are evolving. For instance, AI is becoming an essential tool for them, and short-form video? Definitely here to stay – if you want to keep up with Gen Z, that's the way to speak their language.

YouTube still holds a strong spot, too, with 14.03 million new installs from Gen Z users between January and October. While that's not quite on TikTok's level, it still shows significant engagement from the younger crowd.