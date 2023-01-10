Want to see the Galaxy S23 Ultra introduced? Here's where and when to watch

Galaxy Note 23 Galaxy S23 Ultra will be introduced. All three are expected to be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Sure, it's only January 10th as these words are being typed, but before you know it February 1st will be here and everyone will be excited about the next Samsung Unpacked event. Earlier today, Samsung made the rumored February 1st date official . The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and theGalaxy S23 Ultra will be introduced. All three are expected to be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.





The SoC is expected to be produced by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node and the X-3 "high-performance" CPU core will run at a clock speed of 3.32GHz. That compares to the regular version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which will be made by TSMC using its 4nm process node. The TSMC-produced chip will have its X-3 "high-performance" CPU core clocked at 3.2GHz.



Reserve your pre-order spot now for the Galaxy S23 series



Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung





Samsung's February 1st song and dance show should generate plenty of interest and in a minute, we will tell you how to watch it via a live stream. Phone enthusiasts will want to view the Unpacked event to check out the specs for the Galaxy S23 Ultra ; the top-of-the-line Galaxy S model always has a spotlight on it. And this year is no exception especially since Samsung is expected to equip the device with a 200MP image sensor.









This will not be the same ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor used on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, a different 200MP ISOCELL image sensor is expected to drive the Galaxy S23 Ultra's primary camera.



