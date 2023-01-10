Want to see the Galaxy S23 Ultra introduced? Here's where and when to watch
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sure, it's only January 10th as these words are being typed, but before you know it February 1st will be here and everyone will be excited about the next Samsung Unpacked event. Earlier today, Samsung made the rumored February 1st date official. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy Note 23 Galaxy S23 Ultra will be introduced. All three are expected to be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
The SoC is expected to be produced by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node and the X-3 "high-performance" CPU core will run at a clock speed of 3.32GHz. That compares to the regular version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which will be made by TSMC using its 4nm process node. The TSMC-produced chip will have its X-3 "high-performance" CPU core clocked at 3.2GHz.
Reserve your pre-order spot now for the Galaxy S23 series
Samsung's February 1st song and dance show should generate plenty of interest and in a minute, we will tell you how to watch it via a live stream. Phone enthusiasts will want to view the Unpacked event to check out the specs for the Galaxy S23 Ultra; the top-of-the-line Galaxy S model always has a spotlight on it. And this year is no exception especially since Samsung is expected to equip the device with a 200MP image sensor.
Samsung promotes the next Unpacked event that will take place on February 1st
This will not be the same ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor used on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, a different 200MP ISOCELL image sensor is expected to drive the Galaxy S23 Ultra's primary camera.
If you want to watch the Samsung Unpacked event as it happens, you can view it on Samsung's YouTube channel, the Samsung Newsroom website, and the company's website. The festivities kick off at 10 am PST (U.S. West Coast) which is 1 pm EST (U.S. East Coast). That also works out to 6 pm in the U.K., 11:30 pm in India, and 2 am on February 2nd in China. Make sure you have a comfy chair and plenty of popcorn.
Things that are NOT allowed: