WhatsApp working on enhancing user profiles with new avatar features

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android update (version 2.24.17.10) reveals new developments for users who love expressing themselves with avatars. Soon, your WhatsApp avatar will be more prominent and customizable than ever, offering a fresh way to personalize your profile and connect with your contacts.



In a move similar to Instagram, WhatsApp is testing a feature that displays your avatar when someone swipes on your profile picture in the chat info screen. This adds a dynamic element to your profile, giving your contacts a quick glimpse of your avatar alongside your profile details. It's a small but impactful change that enhances how you represent yourself in chats.

WhatsApp is also working on an update that will bring an enhanced look to avatars, offering users even more customization options. You'll receive a notification prompting you to update to the new look once it's available. Your avatar will automatically reflect the enhanced look, but you can always edit it to match your preferences. This update ensures your avatar stays fresh and representative of your current style.

WhatsApp avatar setup | Image credit — WABetaInfo

In addition to these visual enhancements, WhatsApp is developing a privacy feature that lets you control who can use your avatar in their stickers. You'll be able to choose which contacts can incorporate your avatar into stickers, ensuring that only trusted individuals can use your likeness in this way.



These new features are part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user profiles and provide more ways for people to express themselves creatively within the app. Avatars have become a popular way to add a personal touch to online interactions, and these updates show that WhatsApp is committed to making avatars an integral part of the user experience.





While these features are still under development and not yet available to the public, they offer a glimpse into the future of WhatsApp avatars. The ability to display avatars in the chat info screen, customize avatars with an enhanced look, and control who can use your avatar in stickers are all welcome additions that will likely be well-received by users.