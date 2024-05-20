WhatsApp will soon allow you to preview photos and videos within pinned messages

Image credit: WABetaInfo





The thumbnail preview will be particularly useful for media messages, including photos and videos. Users can now instantly recognize the media content directly within the pinned message preview area, saving time and effort. Whether it's a funny meme, an important document, or a memorable video, the new preview feature is designed to make navigating through pinned messages a breeze.This enhancement builds upon previous updates, such as the ability to pin multiple messages and the 24-hour, 7-day, and 30-day pinning durations. While the preview feature is currently available to select beta testers, it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days. If you're eager to try it out, you can join the WhatsApp beta program on the Google Play Store and install the latest update. However, do note that availability for this program is almost always full to capacity, however, your mileage may vary.WhatsApp continues to innovate and refine its features to cater to the needs of its vast user base. The new preview feature for pinned messages is a testament to the company's commitment to making messaging more seamless and efficient.