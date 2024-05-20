Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
WhatsApp will soon allow you to preview photos and videos within pinned messages

By
WhatsApp will soon allow you to preview photos and videos within pinned messages
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is continuously testing new features for its large user base, and it usually does that by pushing them first to its beta app available through the Google Play Store. Recently, according to WABetaInfo, the company has been testing a new preview feature for pinned messages that can be found in the latest beta version 2.24.11.12. This new update aims to make it easier for users to manage and access important messages within their chats.

This feature was first spotted in a previous beta version, 2.24.7.27, and it has now progressed to public testing. By incorporating a thumbnail preview for pinned messages, WhatsApp is taking another step towards enhancing user interaction and organization within chats. This means users will be able to quickly identify the content of a pinned message without having to open it fully, streamlining their messaging experience.

WhatsApp will soon allow you to preview photos and videos within pinned messages
Image credit: WABetaInfo

The thumbnail preview will be particularly useful for media messages, including photos and videos. Users can now instantly recognize the media content directly within the pinned message preview area, saving time and effort. Whether it's a funny meme, an important document, or a memorable video, the new preview feature is designed to make navigating through pinned messages a breeze.

This enhancement builds upon previous updates, such as the ability to pin multiple messages and the 24-hour, 7-day, and 30-day pinning durations. While the preview feature is currently available to select beta testers, it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days. If you're eager to try it out, you can join the WhatsApp beta program on the Google Play Store and install the latest update. However, do note that availability for this program is almost always full to capacity, however, your mileage may vary.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and refine its features to cater to the needs of its vast user base. The new preview feature for pinned messages is a testament to the company's commitment to making messaging more seamless and efficient.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.



