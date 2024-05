WhatsApp will soon allow you to preview photos and videos within pinned messages

Image credit: WABetaInfo

The thumbnail preview will be particularly useful for media messages, including photos and videos. Users can now instantly recognize the media content directly within the pinned message preview area, saving time and effort. Whether it's a funny meme, an important document, or a memorable video, the new preview feature is designed to make navigating through pinned messages a breeze.



This enhancement builds upon previous updates, such as the ability to pin multiple messages and the 24-hour, 7-day, and 30-day pinning durations. While the preview feature is currently available to select beta testers, it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days. If you're eager to try it out, you can join the WhatsApp beta program on the Google Play Store and install the latest update. However, do note that availability for this program is almost always full to capacity, however, your mileage may vary.



WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is continuously testing new features for its large user base, and it usually does that by pushing them first to its beta app available through the Google Play Store. Recently, according to WABetaInfo , the company has been testing a new preview feature for pinned messages that can be found in the latest beta version 2.24.11.12. This new update aims to make it easier for users to manage and access important messages within their chats.This feature was first spotted in a previous beta version, 2.24.7.27, and it has now progressed to public testing. By incorporating a thumbnail preview for pinned messages, WhatsApp is taking another step towards enhancing user interaction and organization within chats. This means users will be able to quickly identify the content of a pinned message without having to open it fully, streamlining their messaging experience.