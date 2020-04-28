iOS Android Software updates Apps

Whatsapp rolls out 8-person video conferencing support

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Apr 28, 2020, 7:58 AM
Whatsapp rolls out 8-person video conferencing support
Unsurprisingly, the video conferencing market has heated up dramatically as demand has abruptly skyrocketed. Zoom quickly emerged as the darling of businesses and schools everywhere only to reveal serious security flaws (that are hopefully patched up now), while Skype and FaceTime have retained their popularity as major players. We’ve also seen efforts from Google, Telegram, and now WhatsApp.

The last beta for WhatsApp had previously revealed that video calls with more participants was incoming, but as Android Central reported, the latest version 2.20.50 brings video rooms for up to eight participants to the stable main channel.

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular chatting service, with over 300 million active users. Thus, further expansion into the video conferencing field is likely to be met with much anticipation, especially since it also boasts end-to-end encryption, providing better security for important calls.

As part of the Facebook portfolio, WhatsApp is also expected to receive integration into Messenger Rooms in the near future as well. The app’s video conferencing will need a strong feature set to compete with native options like FaceTime or Duo, but so far, WhatsApp seems like a strong contender for cross-platform video calls on smartphone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless