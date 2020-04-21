Android Apps

WhatsApp doubles the limit of participants in group audio and video calls

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Apr 21, 2020, 4:16 AM
We told you less than a week ago that WhatsApp plans to increase the limit of participants in group audio and video calls, but we didn't know by how many and when exactly it will happen. If you're using the beta version of WhatsApp, we're happy to tell you that group audio and video calls feature has been upgraded to accommodate more participants.

As the title says, WhatsApp has decided to double the number of users who can participate in a group audio and video call. WABetaInfo reports that the latest beta version of WhatsApp increases the limit of participants to 8, whereas the app would only accept a maximum of 4 participants previously.

To start using the new feature, all your contacts must use the same version of WhatsApp. Then, you must tap the New Group Call option in the Call tab and choose up to 7 more contacts from your list who you wish to invite in a group audio or video call.

Apart from increasing the number of participants that can join audio and video call groups, WhatsApp implemented some other small, but helpful changes. For example, the call button that you use in groups will now allow users to directly start a call with group members if the group has 4 or fewer participants.

If the group has more than 4 participants, you will be able to choose the contacts you want to add to the group call immediately after tapping the call button. Once again, these improvements are only available in the WhatsApp beta for Android (v.2.2.128), but we suspect they will be rolled out to the general public very soon.

