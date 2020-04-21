WhatsApp doubles the limit of participants in group audio and video calls
To start using the new feature, all your contacts must use the same version of WhatsApp. Then, you must tap the New Group Call option in the Call tab and choose up to 7 more contacts from your list who you wish to invite in a group audio or video call.
Apart from increasing the number of participants that can join audio and video call groups, WhatsApp implemented some other small, but helpful changes. For example, the call button that you use in groups will now allow users to directly start a call with group members if the group has 4 or fewer participants.
If the group has more than 4 participants, you will be able to choose the contacts you want to add to the group call immediately after tapping the call button. Once again, these improvements are only available in the WhatsApp beta for Android (v.2.2.128), but we suspect they will be rolled out to the general public very soon.