WhatsApp adds new feature that deletes photos and video from chat

WhatsApp adds new feature that deletes photos and video from chat0
With the new feature enabled, photos and videos will disappear from chat after they have been opened. Moreover, View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that WhatsApp can’t see them.
Keep in mind that while View Once is active, media will not be saved to the recipient’s Photos or Gallery. Also, you will not be able to forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with View Once media enabled.
WhatsApp confirmed that new View Once feature is now rolling out to everyone beginning this week, so check the app for an update if you want to start using it.