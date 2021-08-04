Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

WhatsApp adds new feature that deletes photos and video from chat

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
After about a month of testing, WhatsApp is bringing the ability to delete photos and videos from chat to Android and iOS users. Called “View Once,” the new feature acts as an extra layer of security for those who treasure privacy above all else.

With the new feature enabled, photos and videos will disappear from chat after they have been opened. Moreover, View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that WhatsApp can’t see them.

Additionally, all media sent while View Once is enabled will be clearly marked with a new “one-time” icon. As soon as the message is viewed, it will appear as “opened” to avoid confusion.

Keep in mind that while View Once is active, media will not be saved to the recipient’s Photos or Gallery. Also, you will not be able to forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with View Once media enabled.

All media sent or received with View Once media active that hasn’t been viewed will automatically expire from the chat after 14 days of being sent. However, View Once photos and video can be restored from backup if the message is unopened at the time of backup.

WhatsApp confirmed that new View Once feature is now rolling out to everyone beginning this week, so check the app for an update if you want to start using it.

