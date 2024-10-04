WhatsApp users can now mention and tag other people in their Status
Up Next:
WhatsApp Status share | Image credit: WhatsAppWe reported two weeks ago that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow its users to tag contacts in status updates. Today, WhatsApp announced that users can share the love on WhatsApp Status thanks to the ability to tag people.
The latest WhatsApp update makes it possible for users to mention and tag other accounts in their Status. Also, the app now allows users to reshare a status they’re mentioned in, as well as like it.
WhatsApp announced that Status likes are private and don’t have a counter, which means only the person whose status is liked can see them as a “like” in the list of viewers.
As far as private mentions go, those who are mentioned in a Status will be notified privately, and the mention will not be shown on your status. However, they will be able to reshare your Status on their accounts.
Apparently, up to five WhatsApp users can be mentioned in each Status, with the option to hide their names during the tagging process to ensure the privacy is maintained.
“With status likes, private mentions and the ability to reshare a status you’re mentioned in, we’re making it easier to reach people who matter most,” explains WhatsApp in a short blog post.
According to WhatsApp, these status-related features are now starting to roll out and will be available globally to users soon. How soon that is probably depends on the region, so be patient if you don’t see an update available yet.
WhatsApp is always working to improve its messaging app with new features. Many of these unreleased features first pop up in the beta channel, so if you’re a tech-savvy who loves testing new features and providing feedback, don’t forget to enroll in the WhatsApp beta program.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: