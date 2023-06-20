WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
WhatsApp users have been spoiled lately, as Meta’s acquisition rolled out several important updates in the last few months, something that doesn’t happen too often. Today’s update introduces a couple of privacy features that we’re pretty sure users will find extremely useful.
As the title says, a new option to automatically silence unknown callers is now available for WhatsApp users. Specifically designed to prevent spam, scams, and calls from unknown people, the new feature provides increased protection and peace of mind.
In addition to the Silence Unknown Callers feature, WhatsApp announced that it’s bringing Privacy Checkup to its app. It’s a step-by-step feature meant to guide users through important privacy settings and familiarize them with certain levels of protection.
WhatsApp users can now select “Start checkup” from their Privacy settings to browse through multiple privacy layers that increase the security of messages, calls and personal information.
These two new features should be available globally for all WhatsApp users, but make sure to update to the latest version of the app before trying to use either of them.
The new feature can be enabled from the Privacy tab / Calls and while all calls from unknown numbers will be silenced, they will still be shown in the Call list just in case you recognize one of the numbers or you know it’s coming from someone important.
