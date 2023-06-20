Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers

Apps
@cosminvasile
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
WhatsApp users have been spoiled lately, as Meta’s acquisition rolled out several important updates in the last few months, something that doesn’t happen too often. Today’s update introduces a couple of privacy features that we’re pretty sure users will find extremely useful.

As the title says, a new option to automatically silence unknown callers is now available for WhatsApp users. Specifically designed to prevent spam, scams, and calls from unknown people, the new feature provides increased protection and peace of mind.

The new feature can be enabled from the Privacy tab / Calls and while all calls from unknown numbers will be silenced, they will still be shown in the Call list just in case you recognize one of the numbers or you know it’s coming from someone important.

In addition to the Silence Unknown Callers feature, WhatsApp announced that it’s bringing Privacy Checkup to its app. It’s a step-by-step feature meant to guide users through important privacy settings and familiarize them with certain levels of protection.



WhatsApp users can now select “Start checkup” from their Privacy settings to browse through multiple privacy layers that increase the security of messages, calls and personal information.

These two new features should be available globally for all WhatsApp users, but make sure to update to the latest version of the app before trying to use either of them.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked
Apple wants to own the rights to images of real apples around the world
Apple wants to own the rights to images of real apples around the world
АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price
АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless