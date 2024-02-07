Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

@cosminvasile
WhatsApp is working on a pinning feature for its Android app
The next feature that WhatsApp plans to bring to the masses makes it possible to pin channels. After gaining Channels a while ago, WhatsApp desperately needs a way to declutter long list of channels that some users have joined.

The ability to pin channels in WhatsApp is now in the works, WABetaInfo reports. The new feature popped up in version 2.24.4.3 of WhatsApp for Android, which means it’s actively being tested and should be rolled out to everyone if developers decide to give it the green light.

As noted in the report, the new feature will probably be implemented with a slightly different interface for channels, which will reportedly look like the interface of the chats tab.

Credits - WABetaInfo - WhatsApp is working on a pinning feature for its Android app
Credits - WABetaInfo


Naturally, there’s no guarantee that this feature will make it in the stable version of WhatsApp, although chances are that it will be available in some form in the not-so-distant future. Stay tuned for more info about WhatsApp’s upcoming features.

Recommended Stories

