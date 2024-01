WhatsApp might finally introduce passkey support for iOS users

Creating a passkey allows users to pass the 6-digit login code for account access. This feature enhances security and convenience, as users can use their existing authentication methods like Touch ID, Face ID, or the device passcode.iOS users, starting with iOS 16 , can use passkeys with Face ID or Touch ID, offering a more secure alternative to passwords. Passkeys involve the generation of both a public and private key. The public one is saved on the platform you want to create a passkey for, while the private key is stored securely on your device.When you want to log in, your device will verify your identity using the public key. This authentication method seamlessly works across devices signed into the same iCloud account.The WhatsApp passkey feature for iOS is still in development and is expected to be available in a future app update.Passkeys are becoming more common across various services. Recently, X (formerly Twitter) introduced passkey support for its iOS users , and last year, Google made passkeys the default sign-in method for personal accounts , aiming to establish them as the new standard for authentication.