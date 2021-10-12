WhatsApp will let you stop and resume creating voice messages





WaBetaInfo WaBetaInfo team seemingly has direct connections to the social media platform that gave them access to try it out, and publish a visual. According to a report by(a tech news site well known for discovering hidden code and correctly predicting software updates), it seems like we are due for another new feature in an upcoming update, and this time it's to facilitate voice recordings. Rather than deciphering this information from hidden code, theteam seemingly has direct connections to the social media platform that gave them access to try it out, and publish a visual.





The site has published a video to illustrate how the new version will allow you to stop recording a voice message at any time, and resume recording when you wish . Until now, the only "frills" feature around voice recordings was the ability to play back a voice message before you send it off.





The new feature is still in the works, and has not been rolled out to any users as of yet—not even in the form of a beta release. However, since development has already come along a long way, we can most certainly expect to have the ability to stop and start voice recordings to arrive to both Android and iOS devices sometime in the future.





This isn't the only voice recording-related feature that WhatsApp has been working on lately. Another improvement the platform is also currently developing is to allow users to keep listening to a long audio message even after they leave the conversation, further allowing WhatsApp users to multitask within the app.





WhatsApp is the third biggest social media platform across the globe, coming in second only to Facebook and YouTube. And lately, the app has been working on expanding its feature collection to become even more versatile and convenient for its user base.