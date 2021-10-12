WhatsApp will let you stop and resume creating voice messages

WhatsApp will let you stop and resume creating voice messages0
According to a report by WaBetaInfo (a tech news site well known for discovering hidden code and correctly predicting software updates), it seems like we are due for another new feature in an upcoming update, and this time it's to facilitate voice recordings. Rather than deciphering this information from hidden code, the WaBetaInfo team seemingly has direct connections to the social media platform that gave them access to try it out, and publish a visual.
The new feature is still in the works, and has not been rolled out to any users as of yet—not even in the form of a beta release. However, since development has already come along a long way, we can most certainly expect to have the ability to stop and start voice recordings to arrive to both Android and iOS devices sometime in the future.
Some other recent features WhatsApp has been working on include a "Community" feature to help you better organize your WhatsApp groups (that's still in its early stages), end-to-end chat backup encryption (which is already rolling out to iOS beta testers), multi-device support (already rolling out in a stable version), and more specifically, the welcome ability to link more than one phone to your WhatsApp account (currently in the works), as well as the ability to send disappearing messages (which is still in beta testing).