Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

WhatsApp disappearing messages feature may offer more time options in the future

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 25, 2021, 5:06 PM
WhatsApp disappearing messages feature may offer more time options in the future
Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp currently allows users to set their messages to disappear 7 days after they are sent. WhatsApp-centric website WABetaInfo reports that the platform may soon expand the functionality.

WhatsApp appears to be testing a new option that would make messages vanish automatically 24 hours after they have been sent. The feature has been in development for around a month and even though the screenshot uploaded by the site only shows it's being tested on an iPhone, it will likely be rolled out to Android users too.


When the new version will be available is still a point for speculation.

Ephemeral content was popularized by Snapchat, and WhatsApp's rivals Signal and Telegram also let users send self-destructing messages. Tweet's new fleets feature works similarly.

When WhatsApp initially launched the feature last year, it said it was starting with seven days to offer "peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about." This suggests it had plans to offer more options all along, which is hardly surprising. 

The new option will presumably be an addition to the existing 7-day option and will work the same way: posts in a chat, including photos and videos, will be deleted after a predetermined period of time and group admins will be able to turn disappearing messages on or off in group chats. 

There is still no way to prevent the other party from copying or screenshotting your messages, so be on your guard.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best deals this week: $200 off the Z Fold 2, iPhone 12 Pro Max and S21 Ultra BOGO
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?
Popular stories
Report reveals changes Apple could announce to iOS 15/iPadOS 15 at WWDC
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless