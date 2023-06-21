Why did it look like WhatsApp had unlimited microphone access on my phone just now?

Mark Zuckerberg was listening to me!



A recent Android bug affecting a limited number of WhatsApp users produced erroneous privacy indicators and notifications in the Android Privacy Dashboard.



Users can now update their WhatsApp app to address this issue.



And, while on the subject: kudos to Meta and WhatsApp’s team for collaborating with Google on this one, as the fix actually rolled out through a patch to the IM app. So, if you’ve had this weird bug happen to you: you probably have a pending update right now. WhatsApp — as far as we know — did not actually have unlimited, full-time access to your microphone in order to siphon out data to Meta’s attention-span-analysis farms. The privacy dashboard overestimated the risk at hand and some friendly neighbor-web Google engineers took care of the issue.And, while on the subject: kudos to Meta and WhatsApp’s team for collaborating with Google on this one, as the fix actually rolled out through a patch to the IM app. So, if you’ve had this weird bug happen to you: you probably have a pending update right now.



As of now, we can say that no damage has been done — beyond potential emotional scarring. If you happen to find yourself in this bug-a-licious situation , just restart your phone and it should be fine. Right? Right?...