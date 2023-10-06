WhatsApp tests new text formatting tools and secret codes for locked chats





Both of these features began to appear in the beta version of the app on Android, though not at the same time. As reported by WaBetainfo and covered by us , the text formatting tools began to appear about two months ago in WhatsApp Web and then in version 2.23.21.3 of WhatsApp beta for Android.





Similarly, the secret code feature reportedly appeared on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.8 update, after the Chat Lock feature launched back in May. You may recall that Chat Lock introduced a way to lock away private chats into a separate folder, which could only be accessed by authenticating via the same method you used to unlock your phone.





However, Meta is now working on a new feature for locked chats: the ability to set a secret code. This feature is still under development, but it is expected to be released in a future update of the app.





Image Cedit: WaBetaInfo





The secret code feature will allow users to add an extra layer of security to their locked chats. In addition to the phone's PIN or biometric authentication, users will also need to enter the secret code to access their locked chats. This feature will be a welcome addition to WhatsApp's privacy features, as it will give users more control over their locked chats and prevent unauthorized access. This could be very helpful in cases where someone, intentionally or inadvertently, gains wrongful access to the device password. The secret code can also be changed or removed at any time.





The new text formatting tools will also prove to be of use to WhatsApp users, as it will allow them to customize their messages with a variety of creative options. These formatting options will include code blocks, quote blocks, and lists.





The new text formatting tools and secret code for locked chats are just a few of the many ways that WhatsApp is working to improve the user experience. By adding new features and functionality, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to communicate and share information with each other.

