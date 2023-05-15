Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

WhatsApp introduces new Chat Lock feature for those sensitive conversations you want to keep private

iOS Android Apps
WhatsApp introduces new Chat Lock feature for those sensitive conversations you want to keep private
WhatsApp has announced a new feature called "Chat Lock" that adds an extra layer of privacy to its users' most private chats. This feature allows users to lock a chat thread so that it can only be viewed after once again entering the device's password or fingerprint.

WhatsApp touts this feature as a tool to make sure its users are able to keep their private talks private, even if the smartphone in question is passed around or someone is able to get into it without permission. This also works with notifications, making sure that any notifications from a locked chat does not show a preview of what is being said.

With WhatsApp Chat Lock, you can make sure that your private talks stay private even if someone gets into your device without your permission. Whether you share sensitive information, talk about personal things, or have private conversations, this new tool gives you the power to keep your privacy at its highest level.

The announcement is accompanied by a video highlighting how the feature works and how it can be convenient in family settings where the phone could be borrowed several times by others to either take a photo or participate in a video chat. In it, you see the main character escape several scenarios where his private conversation could have been made public, only to be saved by the existence of this feature.


Locked chats can be accessed via the "Locked chats" folder, which can only be accessed by authenticating via the same method you use to unlock your phone. Locked chats will also be expanded in the coming months with new features such as extending the lock to companion devices and the ability to apply a different password to your locked chat folder than the one being used to unlock the device.

The latter helps in cases where you do want to give access to your phone to someone else by sharing your device pin, but still want to keep specific WhatsApp chats private. Currently, you are able to lock the entire WhatsApp application with your chosen authentication method, but this takes it one step further by targeting specific conversations. The feature is rolling out in the latest version of the app.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless