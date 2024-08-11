WhatsApp testing new duration feature for community group chat events
WhatsApp, the popular and global messaging app, is now testing a new feature that will let users set a start and end time for events created in community announcement groups. This feature, which is currently available to some beta testers, will make it easier for people to plan their schedules and avoid conflicts.
The duration feature is still in beta testing, but it is expected to be rolled out to all users in the near future. Providing tools that make it easier to create and manage events, is just one of many new features that WhatsApp is working on, as the company continues to improve its platform and make it more useful for its users.
The new duration feature will appear when creating an event in a community announcement group. Users will be able to select a start time and an end time for the event, and this information will be displayed to all members of the group. This will help people to see at a glance when an event is happening and how long it will last, so they can plan their time accordingly.
WhatsApp's new "Duration" feature for community group chat events that is currently in testing | Image credit — WABetaInfo
The duration feature is particularly useful for large communities where multiple events might be scheduled. By having clear start and end times for each event, members can avoid scheduling conflicts and ensure that they are able to attend all the events that they are interested in.
In addition to helping people to plan their schedules, the duration feature can also help to keep events structured and timely. By setting an end time for an event, organizers can ensure that it doesn't drag on too long and that people are able to leave when they need to. This can be especially helpful for events that require preparation or follow-up, as participants can allocate appropriate time for these tasks.
