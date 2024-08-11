Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

WhatsApp testing new duration feature for community group chat events

By
0comments
WhatsApp testing new duration feature for community group chat events
WhatsApp, the popular and global messaging app, is now testing a new feature that will let users set a start and end time for events created in community announcement groups. This feature, which is currently available to some beta testers, will make it easier for people to plan their schedules and avoid conflicts.

The new duration feature will appear when creating an event in a community announcement group. Users will be able to select a start time and an end time for the event, and this information will be displayed to all members of the group. This will help people to see at a glance when an event is happening and how long it will last, so they can plan their time accordingly.

WhatsApp testing new duration feature for community group chat events
WhatsApp's new "Duration" feature for community group chat events that is currently in testing | Image credit — WABetaInfo

The duration feature is particularly useful for large communities where multiple events might be scheduled. By having clear start and end times for each event, members can avoid scheduling conflicts and ensure that they are able to attend all the events that they are interested in.

In addition to helping people to plan their schedules, the duration feature can also help to keep events structured and timely. By setting an end time for an event, organizers can ensure that it doesn't drag on too long and that people are able to leave when they need to. This can be especially helpful for events that require preparation or follow-up, as participants can allocate appropriate time for these tasks.

The duration feature is still in beta testing, but it is expected to be rolled out to all users in the near future. Providing tools that make it easier to create and manage events, is just one of many new features that WhatsApp is working on, as the company continues to improve its platform and make it more useful for its users.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
Why I'm skipping iPhone 16 to wait for iPhone 17: Most exciting iPhone upgrade since 2017
Why I'm skipping iPhone 16 to wait for iPhone 17: Most exciting iPhone upgrade since 2017

Latest News

The iPhone 17 Air is for those who will pay up for a cool iPhone that won't outperform the Pro line
The iPhone 17 Air is for those who will pay up for a cool iPhone that won't outperform the Pro line
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
X (formerly Twitter) now lets you sort replies on iPhone and the web
X (formerly Twitter) now lets you sort replies on iPhone and the web
The iPhone SE is finally getting a modern revamp
The iPhone SE is finally getting a modern revamp
iPhone 16 isn't going to be a must-have, indicates new report from industry insider
iPhone 16 isn't going to be a must-have, indicates new report from industry insider
Amazon's sizzling hot Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is not only for Samsung fans
Amazon's sizzling hot Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is not only for Samsung fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless