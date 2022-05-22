WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 from late October

WABetaInfo WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 later this year, reports. The WhatsApp Help Center also says that only iOS 12 and newer versions are supported currently.





Meta-owned (formerly Facebook) WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world and the company often adds new features to the app. Older operating systems may not support new functionalities, which is why newer versions don't work on older platforms.





It also costs money to support older operating systems, and this doesn't make sense if only a small percentage of people are on older platforms.





WhatsApp has started warning iPhone users on iOS 10 and iOS 11 that they must upgrade to iOS 12 or newer to keep using the app. Otherwise, the app will stop working on their phones after October 24.





In case you are wondering, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are the two phones that are running iOS 10 and iOS 11 at the moment and they are not eligible for another OS upgrade. Considering these devices came out around ten years ago, it's safe to assume not many people are using them anymore. According to a January report , 72 percent of compatible iPhone models released in the last four years are on iOS 15.





Consumers who have the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6S can continue using the app, for now. If you are an Android user, your phone needs to be on OS 4.1 or newer.





It's best to upgrade if your phone is no longer supported by security updates, otherwise, you put yourself at risk. If your budget is tight, there are plenty of cheap options around. Check out our list of the best budget phones of 2022 for more details.





Otherwise, you can always look for WhatsApp alternatives or make do with simple text messages.