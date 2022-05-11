 WhatsApp could be working on a chat filter feature for regular accounts - PhoneArena
WhatsApp could be working on a chat filter feature for regular accounts

Preslav Mladenov
You may soon be able to manage your WhatsApp messages more easily. According to WABetaInfo, the social media platform is beta testing a chat filter feature that will allow users to customize which chats are displayed based on their preferences.

From the picture below, we can see that there are four options to pick from: Unread chats, Contacts, Non-contacts, and Groups.

If you are a business user, you probably think that this isn't any news because you can already filter your conversations, and the truth is, you are technically right. Since last year, WhatsApp indeed offers a filter option, but it's only available for its business users. Now, the Meta-owned platform is working on a way to bring the feature to regular accounts as well.

As we can see in the screenshot, the filter button will appear on the right side of the search bar for non-business accounts, and according to WABetaInfo, it will always be visible. Currently, it only appears when a business user uses the bar to search for conversations.

The picture was taken on the desktop version of the WhatsApp app, but WABetaInfo states that the chat filter feature will also be available for Android and iOS. Sadly, at the moment, there isn't any information on when we can expect WhatsApp to release the chat filter feature for non-business accounts.
