Google Messages cool animated background "Screen Effects" now available to the app's beta testers

A new feature has been added to Google Messages that really drives home the point that you're trying to make with a text message. Called Screen Effects, it delivers animation in the background of a message when certain phrases are sent or received. The animation takes up the entire background, and while the feature has only a small number of trigger phrases at the moment, you can only see this in action if you are a beta tester for the Google Messages app.





Luckily, I am a beta tester for Google Messages so Screen Effects works for me. For example, I texted the phrase "I Love You" and hearts appeared in the background until a dove flew north leaving a white trail which became the regular background for the app. The entire animated effect ran for about 10 seconds. If you type "Sounds good," multiple giant thumbs up appear all over the background.





Google says that there are more than 15 phrases that trigger a Screen Effect on Google Messages and they work whether you are messaging another Android-toting RCS user, or an Android user connected to the SMS platform using a non-RCS messaging app. If Screen Effects is too much for you (and granted, they are not for everyone), we'd love to tell you how to disable it on the app. Except that you cannot disable the feature.









If Google is still accepting users to be beta testers for Google Messages, go to the Play Store listing for the Google Messages app, choose "Become a Tester," and follow the instructions. Back in the day when I used Android as my daily driver 99% of the time, I made sure to become a beta tester for core Google apps because you're sure to get a head start on receiving new features like Screen Effects.





The Play Store listing for Google Messages will also let you know if you're already a beta tester for the app. On the listing, if you are already registered as a beta tester for Google Messages, you'll see a paragraph with the heading, "You're a beta tester."

