WhatsApp working on another feature for Status Updates: quick Insta-like emoji reactions
Popular chat app WhatsApp is on the way to being transformed to look more and more like Instagram (at least, when it comes to status updates that is). A curious new feature spotted by the folks at WABetaInfo is now rolling out to beta testers on Android, and it allows you to react to status updates with an emoji, just like you can quickly react to Stories on Instagram.
The feature was first spotted to be under development a couple of weeks ago, and now it seems the company is pushing it as a beta update for Android users. The beta version of WhatsApp that's compatible with this update is 2.22.17.24. However, some lucky beta testers may also get the feature with beta builds 2.22.17.21, 2.22.17.22, and 2.22.17.23 of WhatsApp.
On the other hand, when someone reacts to your status update, you will receive the emoji as a message. This way, the app keeps you notified about who has reacted to your status update.
WABetaInfo notes that only a few beta testers are able to test this feature right now, and in the following weeks, more beta testers will be getting it. Once it's polished from bugs, it should make its way to an official update, although there is no concrete date for that set in stone just yet.
That's not the only new feature that WhatsApp has planned for status updates. Recently, we reported on another feature (again noticed in WhatsApp beta for Android, and it is currently under development) that is enriching your status update experience on the app. This new feature will let you record a voice note as a status update - a simple and hassle-free way to inform your friends and WhatsApp contacts about something that's been going on in your life.
But that's not all. Another recently noticed status update feature that the company is working on is the possibility to show status updates right in your chat list. This feature's aim is to make it easier for you to see who has published a new status update, so you can keep up with your friends at a glance (in a way).
First spotted in the desktop version of WhatsApp, this new feature has also made its way to iOS and Android (or at least, it is currently being developed for those platforms as well).
From all you can see here, it seems WhatsApp is getting serious with those status updates. One can't help but wonder whether WhatsApp is thinking of upgrading them from simply a way to put something in a chat app to full-blown Instagram-like Stories. For now, there's no official information confirming or denying such plans and we are basing our speculation only on the frequency of the developed features for the Status Update section, as well as what those features aim to accomplish.
WhatsApp status update reactions rolling out to beta testers
WhatsApp and status updates: there's been some work done in this section recently
